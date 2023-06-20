Chloe Mitchell: PSNI confirm identification process still ongoing and family ask for privacy
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The post mortem on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded.
"The identification process is still ongoing,” he added.
The Mitchell family have asked for privacy at this time.
The news comes days after a book of condolence was opened to allow those attending a vigil for the 21-year-old an opportunity to pay their respects.
The vigil had been organised by Turning Point.