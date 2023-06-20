News you can trust since 1737
Chloe Mitchell: PSNI confirm identification process still ongoing and family ask for privacy

The PSNI have issued an update on their investigation into the murder of Chloe Mitchell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The post mortem on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded.

"The identification process is still ongoing,” he added.

The Mitchell family have asked for privacy at this time.

The news comes days after a book of condolence was opened to allow those attending a vigil for the 21-year-old an opportunity to pay their respects.

The vigil had been organised by Turning Point.

