A Christian pastor allegedly involved in an altercation while preaching on the streets of Belfast is to be allowed back into parts of the city centre, a High Court judge ruled today.

Madam Justice McBride agreed to relax the prohibition imposed on Colin Robert Houston, 60, following his detention last month.

Prosecutors said police were called to the Castle Place area on June 18 amid reports of an ongoing fight between two men.

Mr Houston told officers that a member of the public had approached him and allegedly spat on a ‘Jesus Saves’ flag on display while he delivered a religious sermon, the court heard.

Fearing he was about to be assaulted, the street preacher said he attempted to perform a citizen’s arrest.

“This led to a fight breaking out between them,” Crown counsel submitted.

In counter-claims, the other man stated he had been assaulted and subjected to alleged racist remarks.

Mr Houston, of Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast, remains under investigation for potential alleged offences of common assault, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

Police released him on bail under conditions which included an exclusion from the entire city centre.

His lawyers applied to vary the prohibition, arguing it was too wide, disproportionate and unreasonable.

The court was also told it interferes with his rights to freedom of religion and expression as a street preacher.

Opposing the move, prosecution counsel insisted an exclusion zone was required.

“It seems when the applicant is in the city centre, with that volume of people, there is a heightened risk of altercations occurring,” he contended.

During the hearing a police officer accepted that the blanket ban was unnecessary.

“I don’t see any reason why it cannot be narrowed down,” she said.

Questioned by Mr Houston’s barrister, John Larkin KC, she confirmed the other man involved in the incident has also been charged by police.

A number of character references were provided in support of the pastor’s application.

Madam Justice McBride acknowledged that Mr Houston is entitled to carry out lawful evangelical activities.