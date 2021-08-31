Christmas Day ‘rifles’ pic in Crossmaglen backlash leads to PSNI demilitarisation

Chief Constable Simon Byrne pictured outside Crossmaglen PSNI station on Christmas Day 2019

The PSNI’s internal ‘South Armagh Review’ makes a number of radical recommendations – some of which have already been implemented – including the use of high visibility vehicles and uniforms, a ban on the routine carrying of rifles and only the minimum number of officers attending calls for assistance from the public.

The review was ordered within weeks of a fierce backlash following the publication on Twitter of a photograph showing the chief constable posing with heavily armed officers at the gates of Crossmaglen station on Christmas Day 2019.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy immediately branded the photograph “utterly unacceptable,” while other nationalist representatives said Crossmaglen was being portrayed as a kind of “wild west” frontier town.

On January 7, 2020, Simon Byrne issued a public apology for posting the photo, and that he had “reflected at length” on the issue.

He said: “My tweet on Christmas Day was never meant as a comment on the community of Crossmaglen and South Armagh Area and I am sorry for any offence that has been caused.

“I have reflected on the issue at length and have had many conversations with both colleagues and external stakeholders, up to and including a number of meetings with elected representatives yesterday and today.”

The PSNI has said the new report “was precipitated, in part, by the immediate public reaction to a social media release on Christmas Day 2019 in which the Chief Constable appeared outside Crossmaglen Police Station with Local Policing Team officers carrying police issue assault rifles. Community feedback obtained in the period which followed highlighted broader concerns regarding the style and tone of local policing.”

As well as describing Crossmaglen station as “no longer fit for purpose,” the report recommends a “new build ‘out-of-town’ site would provide the best basis for renewed police-community engagement”.

The report also suggests that bicycle patrols could be authorised within three to six months.

It further states that: “Opportunities should be explored to promote the use of minority languages in official communications and correspondence. One potential consideration may be the use of Irish language messaging on signage outside South Armagh Police Station in line with commitments under the Fresh Start Agreement.”

Another recommendation is that: “Existing officers with more than three years’ service in South Armagh who no longer feel invested in service delivery under post Review arrangements should be facilitated with an appropriate transfer, when possible.”

The review also recommends exploring the relocation of police memorials to “an agreed space in the station away from public locations and main thoroughfares”.

While it notes that this is a “sensitive” issue, the review points out that such memorials are viewed differently by various communities.

“Memorials commemorating the past continue to have a profound impact on the police culture of today. This is particularly relevant for South Armagh where the level of police loss was great.

“This review suggests that the station working environment in South Armagh has a negative impact on the mindset of police officers who work there, extending to those who have no lived experience of conflict,” the review says.

Responding to the report, Mr Byrne said: “Some of these findings make for challenging reading.

“They reflect that we have not made the progress in South Armagh that we have in other areas and that our approach to policing does not currently reflect the needs and priorities of the local community.

“However, I hope that this Review demonstrates that we acknowledge and care that we have not been meeting the standards local people expect of us, we have listened and that we are ready to act on the opportunity for change.”

Ben Lowry