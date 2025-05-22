Police have moved to reassure walkers at Northern Ireland beauty spots that ‘everyone should feel safe to visit here, or any of our local beauty spots, for recreation, walks or a day out with the family’.

PSNI received a report of indecent exposure involving a man in the Clare Glen area of Tandragee on Monday 19 May. Officers were deployed to conduct checks of the area, but were unable to locate the male described.

We have been carrying out increased targeted patrolling in the general area in the days since and this will continue. Clare Glen is a wonderful resource for local people and everyone should feel safe to visit here, or any of our local beauty spots, for recreation, walks or a day out with the family.

The statement said: ‘We are working to ensure that people can continue to enjoy the area safely and anyone found to be engaged in indecent exposure, or any criminal act, should expect to be arrested and face the consequences of their actions. ‘Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries is asked to contact us on 101, or submit information online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report’

And in another bid to reassure the public a post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon says: “Following a recent incident at Clare Glen near Tandragee, we have been out on patrol around the various forest parks.

"It was lovely to speak to you on your walks.

