Class A and suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £150,000 seized in Londonderry

Police in Derry City & Strabane have seized suspected Class A and suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £150,000 following a proactive search in the city.

The seizure was made by officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team on Friday, 11 October. As part of enquiries, a 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A Controlled Drug and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Controlled Drug.

He remains in custody at this time.

Drugs seized in Londonderry

Police also seized a scrambler during the search. Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said: "This is an example of effective community policing at its best, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.

