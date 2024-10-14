Class A and suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £150,000 seized in Londonderry
The seizure was made by officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team on Friday, 11 October. As part of enquiries, a 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A Controlled Drug and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Controlled Drug.
He remains in custody at this time.
Police also seized a scrambler during the search. Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said: "This is an example of effective community policing at its best, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.
"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”