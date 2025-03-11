Class A, Class B and Class C drugs seized and man arrested following property search in Strabane - herbal cannabis, cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam tablets in haul
Inspector Pearce, said: “Local Policing Team officers in Strabane, along with officers from our District Support Team, carried out a search of a house in the Bridge Street area of the town, at around 12.50am.
“As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £6,000, were seized.
“A sum of cash and two mobile phones were also seized in the search.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, and remains in custody at this time.
“Our investigation is ongoing and I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”
A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/