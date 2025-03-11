Class A, Class B and Class C drugs seized and man arrested following property search in Strabane - herbal cannabis, cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam tablets in haul

Police have arrested a man and seized suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, following a search of a property in the Strabane area on Tuesday 11th March.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Pearce, said: “Local Policing Team officers in Strabane, along with officers from our District Support Team, carried out a search of a house in the Bridge Street area of the town, at around 12.50am.

“As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £6,000, were seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A sum of cash and two mobile phones were also seized in the search.

Plastic packet, two lines and pile of cocaine

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, and remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/