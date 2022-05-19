Class A drugs and cash seized by PSNI during INLA probe

It has emerged that during the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £6,000 was seized, along with a quantity of cash.

Detective Chief Inspector, Avine Kelly said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“This search and seizure reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

PSNI carry out a search

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.