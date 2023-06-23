Co Armagh farmer fined after teenage niece crushed to death by JCB driven by 12-year-old cousin

​Newry High School pupil Abbey Nummy had just turned 14 when tragedy struck on her grandfather’s farm in the Bernish area on November 30, 2019 when she was crushed by a JCB shovel being driven by her then 12-year-old cousin.

Her uncle, 49-year-old Derek Nummy was in Newry Crown Court today where he was fined for the health and safety offences that led to his niece’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day his trial was due to begin last March, Nummy, from Altnaveigh Road in Newry, entered guilty pleas.

Newry Crown Court sat in Coleraine today

He had originally been charged with his niece’s manslaughter but that was left on the books by the prosecution.

At Newry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, Judge Peter Irvine KC lamented that “there is absolutely nothing this court can say or do that can reduce the undoubted pain and suffering of her parents, her brother and sister and the wider family circle.”

Judge Irvine said the pain and anguish was summed up in one sentence by Abbey’s dad David when he said in his victim impact statement that “my life, and my family’s lives, changed forever that day and will never be the same again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fining Abbey’s uncle, the judge said it was clear from the reports the defendant is “haunted by the events of that day” but that the amounts to be paid “of course cannot compensate, in any way, for the tragic loss of Abbey.”

Emergency crews and the Air Ambulance scrambled to the scene but tragically, despite their best efforts, Abbey’s life could not be saved and concluding his sentencing remarks, Judge Irvine ordered that the shovel be sold and the proceeds donated to the Air Ambulance.

Opening the facts of the case for the first time, prosecuting KC Philip Mateer told the court Abbey’s father “had been alerted by shouting coming from the farmyard” and jumping over the wall, saw his teenage daughter lying “lifeless in the yard.”

Abbey’s cousin, who was three months shy of his 13th birthday at the time, admitted he had been driving the shovel when his foot slipped off the brake and Abbey was “squeezed against the wall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mateer told the court the cousins had been working on their grandfathers farm at weekends “for pocket money” but it was on the understand that the defendant, their uncle, would be supervising them “at all times.”

The joint police and Health and Safety Executive investigation revealed that both children had driven the shovel at various times but on the day that tragedy struck, they had been moving tyres covering silage when some of the tyres rolled away.

Abbey, who had been in the cab sitting on an upturned bucket, jumped out and was in front of the shovel when the 12-year-old put the shovel into reverse but the heavy and powerful agricultural machine “jumped forward” and fatally injured the schoolgirl.

Nummy’s criminal offence and culpability was founded in the fact that he had absented himself from the yard at the time of the accident so was not properly supervising the children and also the fact that no child under 13 is permitted in law to drive farm machinery of any kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad