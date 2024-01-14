Co Down woman suffered 'terrifying ordeal' as masked burglars threatened to harm her and her dog
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 7pm, on hearing her dog barking at the back door of her Hillside Park home, the woman went to let her pet outside.
"When she opened the door, she discovered two men at her door with their faces obscured with snoods pulled up and hoodies.
"They made threats to harm her and her dog before one of the men pushed past into the property.
"He proceeded to search the home and, upon seeing a safe, he ordered the woman to open and empty its contents. Both men then left with jewellery - of significant financial and sentimental value - and a sum of cash.“This has been a terrifying ordeal for this woman in her own home, somewhere she should feel safe.”