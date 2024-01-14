All Sections
Co Down woman suffered 'terrifying ordeal' as masked burglars threatened to harm her and her dog

​Police say a woman suffered a 'terrifying ordeal’ when masked men burgled her home in Comber of Friday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT
Police appeal

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 7pm, on hearing her dog barking at the back door of her Hillside Park home, the woman went to let her pet outside.

"When she opened the door, she discovered two men at her door with their faces obscured with snoods pulled up and hoodies.

"They made threats to harm her and her dog before one of the men pushed past into the property.

"He proceeded to search the home and, upon seeing a safe, he ordered the woman to open and empty its contents. Both men then left with jewellery - of significant financial and sentimental value - and a sum of cash.“This has been a terrifying ordeal for this woman in her own home, somewhere she should feel safe.”