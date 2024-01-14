​Police say a woman suffered a 'terrifying ordeal’ when masked men burgled her home in Comber of Friday evening.

Police appeal

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 7pm, on hearing her dog barking at the back door of her Hillside Park home, the woman went to let her pet outside.

"When she opened the door, she discovered two men at her door with their faces obscured with snoods pulled up and hoodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They made threats to harm her and her dog before one of the men pushed past into the property.