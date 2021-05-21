Coke dealers given sentences from one year in jail to community service

Drugs

The sentences were handed down at Antrim Crown Court on Friday for a substantial number of drugs offences committed over a prolonged period of time.

Those sentenced were: Jonathan Drake (33) was given a custodial sentence of two years in which he will serve 12 months in custody and 12 months on license after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Corey Kennedy (23) was given a custodial sentence of 20 months in which he will serve 10 months in custody and 10 months on license after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and supply of MDMA

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Neill (26) was given a custodial sentence of one year in which he will serve six months in custody and six months on license after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Ellen Culbertson (29) was given a Probation Order for 15 months and Community Service for 70 hours after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply MDMA and possession of cannabis

Michelle Henderson (49) was given a custodial sentence of six months suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

William George (29) was given a Probation Order for 15 months and a Community Service Order for 70 hours after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Alan Cahoon (62) was given a Community Service Order of 100 hours after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Drake, Kennedy and Neill are now serving prison sentences as a result of a long, proactive complex policing investigation.

“During the course of our investigations it transpired that seven individuals had been involved in numerous incidents of supplying Class A drugs, namely cocaine.

“Cocaine ruins the lives of those who are addicted to it and can have an adverse effect on their families and friends. However, those who peddle drugs do not care about this, they are only concerned about lining their own pockets.

“The PSNI is committed to both preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs.

“I would appeal to the public to contact police if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area by calling 101.