Coleraine car fire which spread to house being treated as arson by police

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following the incident at Laurel Hill Road which was reported around 1.20am on Thursday.Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Just after 1.20am, police received a report from colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a car was on fire in the Laurel Hill Road area of the town.

“Officers attended the scene and discovered that the fire had spread to the residential property outside which the vehicle was parked.

"Thankfully, the resident of the property and those present at a nearby address were evacuated and fire service were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further; however the car was completely destroyed and windows at the front of the property had been shattered by the heat."

PSNI vehicles

The officer added: “At this stage we believe the ignition was deliberate. This was a reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to local residents and as such is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

“Enquires are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 79 of 13/04/23.

