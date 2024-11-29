Community service for Co Antrim woman whose dogs were found starving in faeces covered yard

By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
The condition of one of the dogs found starving at an address in LarneThe condition of one of the dogs found starving at an address in Larne
​A County Antrim woman whose two dogs were found starving in a faeces covered back yard has been sentenced to 150 hours of community service.

Tarra Stewart aged 31, formerly of Gardenmore Place, Larne, pleaded guilty to allowing the two crossbreed type dogs to suffer.

Stewart was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (27 November). The charges were brought against Stewart by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by Council’s Animal Welfare Officer who had received a complaint in July 2023 regarding underweight dogs living in dirty conditions in a rear garden in Larne.

Two dogs were found starving at an address in LarneTwo dogs were found starving at an address in Larne
When officers attended the property with a search warrant, they found two crossbreed dogs in the garden, both underweight. The rear garden was filthy with dog faeces.

The Council vet was asked to examine the dogs and the conditions in which they were

found.

The owner was present at the property and voluntarily surrendered the dogs over to

The yard where the dogs were foundThe yard where the dogs were found
Council.

The Council vet provided a report that “Bella was emaciated. Her ribs, spine and the long bones of the legs were clearly visible, and she had a ravenous appetite. Lilo was also extremely thin and had a ravenous appetite.

"There was no dog food available at the property for the dogs.

"The condition of the garden was also unsanitary as it was covered in faeces. I certified both dogs as suffering.”

Both dogs were successfully rehomed.

At Wednesday’s court sitting District Judge Magill imposed a five-year disqualification order and 150 hours community service and ordered to pay a total of £181 in costs.

Commenting on the case a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals.

The Council may also prosecute for offences such as in this case which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”

