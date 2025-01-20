Concern after report that two dogs stolen in Northern Ireland - appeal to find beautiful pets shared widely

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been widespread sharing of a Facebook post referring to the theft of two dogs yesterday.

A facebook post on Police Ards & North Down's post appeals for help to find ‘two dogs which have been stolen from the Comber area on Sunday 19 January’.

The post adds that the stolen dogs are ‘Tia – Black coloured Female Lab’ and ‘Fern – Fair/Tan coloured female Lab’.