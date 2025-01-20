Concern after report that two dogs stolen in Northern Ireland - appeal to find beautiful pets shared widely

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There has been widespread sharing of a Facebook post referring to the theft of two dogs yesterday.
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Weekend plans called into question after two day Met O...

A facebook post on Police Ards & North Down's post appeals for help to find ‘two dogs which have been stolen from the Comber area on Sunday 19 January’.

The post adds that the stolen dogs are ‘Tia – Black coloured Female Lab’ and ‘Fern – Fair/Tan coloured female Lab’.

The post adds: ‘If you see these dogs or have any information to assist us, please contact us on 101 and quote serial 1617 - 19/01/25’.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice