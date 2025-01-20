Northern Ireland weather: Weekend plans called into question after two day Met Office Yellow weather warning for wind to hit Friday and Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has revealed a Yellow two-day weather warning for wind from midnight on January 24 to noon on January 25.

The new weather warning advises that ‘a deep area of low pressure will bring very strong winds and some disruption’.

It adds that the Northern Ireland public should expect ‘some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible’.

The Met Office also advise that ‘some roads and bridges may close’.

The Met Office say that ‘a deep area of low pressure is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday and Saturday’.

‘It will bring a spell of very strong southeasterly to southwesterly winds with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts (and perhaps higher than this in a few locations).

‘The wind strength will gradually ease through Saturday from the south’.

People are advised to prepare to protect your property and people from injury’.

They add: