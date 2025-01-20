Northern Ireland weather: Weekend plans called into question after two day Met Office Yellow weather warning for wind to hit Friday and Saturday
The new weather warning advises that ‘a deep area of low pressure will bring very strong winds and some disruption’.
It adds that the Northern Ireland public should expect ‘some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible’.
The Met Office also advise that ‘some roads and bridges may close’.
The Met Office say that ‘a deep area of low pressure is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday and Saturday’.
‘It will bring a spell of very strong southeasterly to southwesterly winds with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts (and perhaps higher than this in a few locations).
‘The wind strength will gradually ease through Saturday from the south’.
People are advised to prepare to protect your property and people from injury’.
They add:
- Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
