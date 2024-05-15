Controlled drugs and mobile phones seized this morning in west Belfast house search during ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to the New IRA
Detectives from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch conducted the search of a property in west Belfast this morning, Wednesday 15 May.
A number of items, including suspected controlled drugs and mobile phones, were seized and will be subject to further examination.
Today’s search is part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to the New IRA.