Controlled explosion carried out on suspicious object in Dunmurry

A controlled explosion has been carried out following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in Dunmurry. (ATO file image)

A controlled explosion has been carried out following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in Dunmurry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said it is believed the device was viable and an investigation has been launched.

Detectives received the report of a suspicious object in the Gardenmore Walk area on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: "We received a report that a suspected pipe bomb had been left outside a residential address just before 11.25pm and moved quickly to put a safety operation in place.

"Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated overnight, with the scene only closing just before 8.30am today, Saturday, 30th August.

"This was a distressing experience for those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes.

"I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said ammunition technical officers carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which is believed to have been viable.

The statement added: "The remnants have since been taken away for further forensic examination.

"Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1740 29/08/25."

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker criticised those who left the device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "This has caused disruption to the area causing some residents to be evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night.

"Those responsible for this incident have no regard for the people of Twinbrook.