Coroner’s appeal for SAS shooting witnesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The request comes ahead of the inquest hearings relating to Michael Ryan, Anthony Doris and Lawrence McNally, who were shot dead by the SAS in Co Tyrone in June 1991.

The men were intercepted as they drove through the village of Coagh by soldiers who suspected they intended to murder a member of the security forces.

At a previous hearing, a barrister representing the Ryan and Doris families said the key issue to be determined at the inquest was whether the use of lethal force was justified.

The aftermath of the SAS operation in Coagh in 1991

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barrister also said that up to 150 rounds were fired during the incident.

At the same hearing – ahead of the coroner’s deliberations on applications by the security forces for certain material to be withheld from the inquest on public interest immunity grounds – she said: “There was a film taken post-incident, we say that is relevant, it’s the kind of matter that should be disclosed routinely.

“More interestingly, there’s a suggestion that there’s an audio tape of the operation.”

Yesterday, coroner Mr Justice Humphreys requested that anyone who can assist him “in examining these deaths” make contact with the Legacy Inquest Unit.

“This includes witnesses who may have provided a statement to the authorities at the relevant time.

“Any individual who was in the area at the relevant time or who may have relevant information is requested to contact Graham Reilly, Legacy Inquest Unit,” a statement said.