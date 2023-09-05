County Antrim skincare clinic boss accused of breaching human medicines regulations

Court report.

Nick Watkins, of Forthaven in Ballyclare, is accused of a total of 14 offences.

The 51-year-old was expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for the first hearing in the case.

He did not attend, however, as a defence lawyer raised issues about the service of prosecution documents.

Granting a four-week adjournment, District Judge George Conner said: “It is a significant case from what I can see and a lot of papers to be read.

“But at that stage I do need to have a proper indication as to how the matter is being met.”

Watkins is reportedly the main practitioner at Mac Aesthetics now based in Glengormley.

The cosmetic clinic offers a range of anti-wrinkle and body sculpting treatments, with its website stating that all comply with health and safety and environmental health standards.

Watkins is charged with two counts of advertising prescription-only medicines, namely Botox and Ozempic, in December last year.

He also faces nine counts of possessing medicinal products with intent to supply other than in accordance with a prescription on dates between July and December 2022.

Three further charges on the prosecution summons relate to allegedly having unauthorised medicinal products.