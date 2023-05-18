A PSNI statement says the 28-year-old has been ordered to pay £152,673.45 in favour of the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a result of the proceeds of crime investigation.

On October 8, 2020 police carried out a search of a property in the Cookstown area.

Searches uncovered drug-related paraphernalia and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs.

Cash

It also uncovered other high-value items, including criminal property and a large sum of cash which was seized by officers in additional searches.

According tot he statement, following his arrest for drug-related offences, he was later sentenced in June 2022 to one year and nine months in prison, and two years and three months on licence.

He is also subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson of the Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit said: “This is an excellent result and an example of how a drugs investigation and confiscation of a significant amount of money and criminal property which can hugely disrupt the criminal lifestyle of organised crime.