Court told of blade threat during 'staged' bid to steal cash from bookmakers

​A man was allegedly threatened with a blade in a “staged” bid to steal cash from a Belfast bookmaker, a court heard today.

Police claimed the supposed victim Michael McCann, 38, was part of the plot to target the branch of Ladbrokes.

McCann, of Victoria Parade in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with the attempted theft of an unknown amount of money from the bookies.

A PSNI officer said another unknown man went into the betting shop at North Queen Street on January 11 with a coat over his head. He placed a bag on the counter and demanded to have it filled with cash, but left empty handed when staff refused to comply.

Minutes later McCann entered the premises and stood loitering in a corner, according to police.

At that stage the first man reappeared, approached and threatened him with some type of bladed instrument.

“He said that if the staff member did not open a door to the area where cash was kept this defendant would be harmed,” the officer told the court. No money was taken during the incident.

The officer claimed camera footage from the area showed the pair together outside the shop.

“It is believed to have been staged,” she confirmed. “After the incident they were seen leaving and walking off towards the city centre.

“Due to the CCTV (McCann) is believed to have been working with an unknown male in an attempt to steal cash from this bookmakers.”

A lawyer representing the accused argued that he had less alleged involvement than the second man who has not yet been detained.