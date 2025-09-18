Crimestoppers reward offered following rural quad thefts

The reward will be offered for a period of three months

Following a recent spate of high value agricultural thefts in the Fermanagh & Omagh and Mid Ulster areas, the independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward.

From, Wednesday September 17, a reward of £3,500 is available for information given directly to the charity that results in the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said: “We hope this cash reward will encourage those with information about recent thefts of items including quad bikes, to tell Crimestoppers what they know.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and the reward is paid directly by them. The charity guarantees that everyone who contacts them stays 100% anonymous.

“The reward will be offered for a period of three months and I would urge anyone with knowledge about these recent crimes to please get in touch with the charity by calling their 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website Crimestoppers-uk.org ."