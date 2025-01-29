Criminal barristers vote to extend action in legal aid cases

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Criminal barristers in Northern Ireland have voted to extend a boycott of legal aid-funded crown court cases for a further four weeks.

The withdrawal of services is part of an ongoing dispute over fees.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have not been appearing in legally aided crown court cases in January, and have now announced the action will continue through February.

In addition to the withdrawal of services, criminal barristers have refused to take new instructions in the most serious cases since the beginning of November 2024 .

From February, the refusal to take new instructions will extend to multi-complainant Category D cases.

Chairman of the Bar Council Donal Lunny KC said: "This extended action on the part of the Criminal Bar Association is regrettable but also became inevitable as January progressed and the Department of Justice failed to engage meaningfully with the bar in respect of the serious concerns which have given rise to the CBA's action.

"Such limited engagement as there has been has served to exacerbate, rather than to alleviate, the concerns of the CBA around the department's approach to the administration of the system of criminal legal aid in our crown courts.

"These concerns are reflected in the fact that turnout was the highest of any of the recent CBA votes on the current industrial action and in the fact that almost 90% of participating CBA members voted in support of an extension of the withdrawal."

Mr Lunny added: "Criminal barristers want to be in court, representing their clients, running and resolving criminal cases - cases that often involve deeply complex and serious matters.

"The action of the CBA has been taken as a last resort and is symptomatic of the access to justice crisis that has caused the deterioration of the provision of publicly funded legal services.

"The Bar of Northern Ireland has at all times been, and remains, ready, willing, and able to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Department of Justice in order to resolve the access to justice crisis."

Justice Minister Naomi Long has previously said she is committed to reforming the legal aid fees system and delivering a "significant uplift".

However, she has said it will take time to deliver the changes, as legislation is required.

Legal aid allows free representation in criminal court cases to those who meet a means test.