'Crude but viable device' found during Maghera security alert

A crude but viable device has been taken away for further examination.

Detective Constable Ford said: “Shortly after 4:50am, police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

"Police attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers. The object, which has been declared as a crude but viable device has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal for information after viable device is found in Maghera.

“A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes have now returned and we would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call detectives in Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 174 17/08/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency form on the PSNI website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.