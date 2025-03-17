Damage caused to more than 20 vehicles at Tesla commercial premises in the Boucher Road area
In a statement Sergeant Rooney said: "The damage is believed to have occurred at some point in the last 24 hours.
"Approximately twenty vehicles have been targeted.
"Most have had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others have also had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork.
"Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area since Saturday afternoon, or who may have CCTV footage that could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 692 of 16/03/25."
You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.