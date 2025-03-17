Damage caused to more than 20 vehicles at Tesla commercial premises in the Boucher Road area

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST
Police in south Belfast are appealing for information after a report was received on Sunday 16th March that damage had been caused to around 20 vehicles at Tesla premises in the Boucher Road area.

In a statement Sergeant Rooney said: "The damage is believed to have occurred at some point in the last 24 hours.

"Approximately twenty vehicles have been targeted.

"Most have had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others have also had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area since Saturday afternoon, or who may have CCTV footage that could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 692 of 16/03/25."

You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

