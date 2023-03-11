DCI John Caldwell: Man held over claim of responsibility by New IRA for Omagh shooting

The 25-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act after the search of a property in the Londonderry area.

It comes after a typed message was posted on a wall in Londonderry purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell's attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

Police said the 25-year-old man will also be questioned around a hoax security alert last month close to the Brandywell stadium during a football match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had been attending the game between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.