Detectives from Serious Crime Branch, investigating the circumstances of a security alert on Lone Moor Road in Derry at the weekend, have made a specific appeal for witnesses.

In a statement they say that around 8.30pm on Friday night (10th February) a suspicious object was found in the middle of the road, close to Celtic Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police immediately implemented a public safety operation.

And shortly after 2am, and after examination, the object was established as being a hoax device.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "Lone Moor Road would have been busy on Friday evening with football fans arriving for the Derry City V Shamrock Rovers game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you were on Lone Moor Road, between 6pm and 8.30pm on Friday, and noticed anything suspicious, we'd ask you to get in touch with us.

"We'd also ask drivers travelling on the road between these times and who noticed anything unusual, or out of the ordinary, to call us.

Celtic Court

"In particular, we'd ask drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This incident caused significant disruption for local residents, and for those in attendance at the football match.

"Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help us identify who is responsible."

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 1955 of 10/02/23.