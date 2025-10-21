Derry City player Carl Winchester gets fine and penalty points for being caught doing 82mph

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 14:45 BST
A Derry City FC footballer has been given penalty points and has been fined for speeding.

Carl Winchester, 32, with an address listed as Mica Drive in west Belfast, was detected doing 82mph in a 70mph zone on February 27 this year.

He was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, today.

He said he passed his driving test in England and "you don't get a paper part".

Carl Winchester formerly played for Northern Ireland international youth squadsplaceholder image
Carl Winchester formerly played for Northern Ireland international youth squads

He said he had tried to pay a fixed penalty, but his licence had been sent back "because I didn't have the paper part".

At court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was giving him the same as a fixed penalty – three penalty points and a £60 fine.

However, as the case was at court, the judge said there is also an 'offender levy' of £15.

Winchester formerly played for Linfield, Oldham Athletic, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town.

He also played for Northern Ireland youth teams up to Under-21 level and made one appearance for the senior international team.

