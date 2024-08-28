PSNI

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have today, 28 August, arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of terrorism-related offences.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The man, aged 27, was arrested under the Terrorism Act after a seizure of material in Belfast last year.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “Our aim is to keep individuals and communities safe from harm, and to disrupt the activities of those intent on bringing violence to our doorsteps.

