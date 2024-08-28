Detectives arrest 27-year-old man on suspicion of terrorism-related offences after seizure of material in Belfast last year
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have today, 28 August, arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of terrorism-related offences.
In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The man, aged 27, was arrested under the Terrorism Act after a seizure of material in Belfast last year.”
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “Our aim is to keep individuals and communities safe from harm, and to disrupt the activities of those intent on bringing violence to our doorsteps.
“We rely on the support of local people and communities, and I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101.”