Eoghan and Kian Dawson: Gofundme started for 'two beautiful cousins' Eoghán (20) and Kían (16) who died days apart but 'will remain forever young'
A fundraiser started by Belinda Doran says: ”We are the family of the boys involved in the recent tragedy.
"A quick trip to their favourite place soon turned into a living nightmare.
"Two beautiful cousins Eoghán (20) and Kían (16) were involved in a fatal road accident and now will remain forever young.
"We would be extremely grateful if you could please donate what you can to help cover funeral costs and alleviate the pressure from our devastated family. Thank you.”
Eoghan Dawson died three three days after the fatal road traffic collision which also claimed the life of his cousin, Kian.
Mr Dawson was taken from the scene of the single vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley's Point, Co. Donegal on Saturday night and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the collision, but passed away on August 27.
Eoghán is the second person to pass away following the collision, which occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.
Kían Dawson-Kirk, a passenger in the vehicle, was also fatally injured. The 16-year-old will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Tributes to Eoghan include one online from Mark H Durkan– ‘Devastating news that young Eoghan Dawson has passed away from injuries sustained in Saturday night's crash at Quigley's Point.
‘It is difficult to imagine the suffering of the Dawson family at this awful time, having already lost Eoghan's younger cousin,Kian.
‘I have no doubt the Derry community will rally in support of the family - they will need it in the dark days, weeks,months and years ahead.
‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh na h-anamacha.’
Another tribute from Youthlife says: ‘We are devastated to hear of the loss of Kian and his cousin Eoghan.
‘We send our love and power to family and friends.
‘Should any young person aged 5-25 require support due to bereavement or loss please contact Youthlife 02871377227’ [email protected]
And in another tribute, Gary Mc Devitt posted: “Can't believe I'm writing this. Feels like a bad dream boys.
"Wee Eoghan Dawson taken from us too soon, him and his wee cousin Kian. May yous rest in peace
"Let me tell yous about Eoghan. He was an absolute character, full of craic and didn't have a care in the world.
"Not only was he my wee gym buddy but felt like he was a wee brother to me.
"Always did my best to keep him right.
"Me and him always had a laugh so we did.
"I'm glad I had the opportunity to meet you bud and I hope u impacted your life as you did mine.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.