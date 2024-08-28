Dawson fundraiser

Tributes have poured in after the road death of Eoghan Dawson at Cross, Quigley's Point, Co. Donegal on Saturday night.

A fundraiser started by Belinda Doran says: ”We are the family of the boys involved in the recent tragedy.

"A quick trip to their favourite place soon turned into a living nightmare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two beautiful cousins Eoghán (20) and Kían (16) were involved in a fatal road accident and now will remain forever young.

"We would be extremely grateful if you could please donate what you can to help cover funeral costs and alleviate the pressure from our devastated family. Thank you.”

Eoghan Dawson died three three days after the fatal road traffic collision which also claimed the life of his cousin, Kian.

Mr Dawson was taken from the scene of the single vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley's Point, Co. Donegal on Saturday night and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the collision, but passed away on August 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eoghán is the second person to pass away following the collision, which occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.

Kían Dawson-Kirk, a passenger in the vehicle, was also fatally injured. The 16-year-old will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tributes to Eoghan include one online from Mark H Durkan– ‘Devastating news that young Eoghan Dawson has passed away from injuries sustained in Saturday night's crash at Quigley's Point.

‘It is difficult to imagine the suffering of the Dawson family at this awful time, having already lost Eoghan's younger cousin,Kian.

‘I have no doubt the Derry community will rally in support of the family - they will need it in the dark days, weeks,months and years ahead.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh na h-anamacha.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute from Youthlife says: ‘We are devastated to hear of the loss of Kian and his cousin Eoghan.

‘We send our love and power to family and friends.

‘Should any young person aged 5-25 require support due to bereavement or loss please contact Youthlife 02871377227’ [email protected]

And in another tribute, Gary Mc Devitt posted: “Can't believe I'm writing this. Feels like a bad dream boys.

"Wee Eoghan Dawson taken from us too soon, him and his wee cousin Kian. May yous rest in peace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let me tell yous about Eoghan. He was an absolute character, full of craic and didn't have a care in the world.

"Not only was he my wee gym buddy but felt like he was a wee brother to me.

"Always did my best to keep him right.

"Me and him always had a laugh so we did.