Detectives charge a man over the shooting of murder suspect Kevin Conway three weeks ago
A man has been charged with murdering a gang suspect in west Belfast.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kevin Conway, 26, was shot and killed on January 9.
Detectives from the PSNI said the 27-year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 29.
A 53-year-old man, who was also arrested after the January 9 murder, remains in police custody.
Conway had a serious criminal record and had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year when he shot dead.
More here:
Three men have been arrested in relation to the murder after a 37-year-old was released on bail earlier this month.