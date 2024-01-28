Detectives charge a man over the shooting of murder suspect Kevin Conway three weeks ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Conway, 26, was shot and killed on January 9.

Detectives from the PSNI said the 27-year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 29.

A 53-year-old man, who was also arrested after the January 9 murder, remains in police custody.

Kevin Conway

Conway had a serious criminal record and had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year when he shot dead.

