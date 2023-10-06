Detectives charge man, 35, with arson attack in Newtownards after two arrested over ‘show of strength’
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has been charged with arson with Intent to endanger life and is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on November 2.
The man had also been arrested, together with a second man, aged 44, on suspicion of a number of offences including carrying an article in support of a proscribed organisation and arson with intent to endanger life.
The arrests had been made in connection with an apparent show of strength in Weavers Grange in Newtownards on July 8, as well as arson attacks on May 1 and August 22 in the town.
Both men have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to carrying an article in support of a proscribed organisation.