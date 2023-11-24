A vehicle and a house were set alight last night in Newtownards.

It happened at a vacant property in the Weaver’s Grange area.

Weaver’s Grange is a little estate of newly-built homes on the edge of Scrabo Estate.

A large UFF sign is on display near the entrance.

Weaver’s Grange has featured a number of times in an ongoing feud involvnig UDA members in the town.

In June, three men were arrested after a large group of men reportedly gathered at a house and made threats towards a male occupant.

And in September, windows were smashed and graffiti reading “UVF not welcome” were sprayed on four homes in the Weavers Grange.

Last night, just after 11.45pm, police and fire engines were summoned to the area.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated.

The PSNI said: “At this stage, we believe that the vehicle was deliberately driven into the side of the property, before being set alight. Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property, and the vehicle was completely destroyed.

“This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this stage though this was obviously distressing for the local community, particularly young children who had to be woken from their beds and brought outside."

Despite not being in Co Antrim, the loyalist feud has embroiled members of the renegade South East Antrim faction of the UDA, which has its stronghold in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus.

The PSNI added: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1930 of 23/11/23.