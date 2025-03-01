Detectives investigating Dungannon murder arrest man
The victim, in his 70s, was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday night and died a short time later.
A man in his 30s is in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: "Our officers remain at the scene today, as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack.
"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25."
Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk.