Detectives investigating Dungannon murder arrest man

The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a man died following a serious assault

Police investigating the murder of a man in Co Tyrone have made an arrest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, in his 70s, was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday night and died a short time later.

A man in his 30s is in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: "Our officers remain at the scene today, as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25."