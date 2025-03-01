Detectives investigating Dungannon murder arrest man

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 1st Mar 2025, 20:55 BST
The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a man died following a serious assaultThe scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a man died following a serious assault
The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a man died following a serious assault
Police investigating the murder of a man in Co Tyrone have made an arrest.

The victim, in his 70s, was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday night and died a short time later.

A man in his 30s is in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: "Our officers remain at the scene today, as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25."

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice