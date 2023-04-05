Detectives probing ongoing feud between drug gangs in north Down have seized mobile phones in property search
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating criminal activity linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down conducted a search at a property in north Belfast on Tuesday 4th April.
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A number of items including mobile phones have been recovered for further examination.“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.
"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."