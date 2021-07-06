Detectives release Tyrone man quizzed about New IRA activities

The man was detained during a 'search and arrest' operation in the Dungannon area on Monday.

He was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Griffin said: “The arrest, is part of Operation Arbacia, our ongoing investigation relating to the activities of the New IRA and is specifically looking at their finances.

Police have now released man they were questioning.

"Operation Arbacia is a long term investigation that will look into every aspect of the activities of the New IRA and this includes denying them access to funds to deliver their murderous and reckless activities.

“This arrest is a continued demonstration of our commitment to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police. This individual has now been released and a report is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.”

