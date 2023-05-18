Detectives trying to solve attempted murder of John Caldwell now have 16,667 days'-worth of CCTV footage

In a statement released this afternoon, the PSNI said the detective’s recovery continues, “and our investigation into this sickening attempted murder remains ongoing”.

Detectives are appealing for information about two Ford Fiestas in particular.

The shooting was almost exactly three months ago, and the statement gives a breakdown of progress to date:

Pacemaker Press 08/03/2019: Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell speaks to the media at Musgrave Street police station in Belfast after the sentencing of dissident republican Sean McVeigh who tried to murder a police officer with an under-car bomb in Eglinton

The PSNI said officers have conducted 40 searches, seized an estimated 400,000 hours of CCTV footage, spoken to 342 witnesses and made 15 arrests.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: "Almost three months on from this horrific attack, I would take the opportunity to reiterate our appeal to the public for any information they may have which could assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

"No piece of information is too small. We remain particularly keen to establish further details about the two blue Ford Fiesta vehicles which we believe were used in the attempted murder.

"We previously released CCTV footage of the first vehicle as it travelled into Coalisland around 10pm on the night of the 21st.

Pacemaker Press 23/02/23: Police and Forensics at the scene as an attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.

"It had registration number MGZ 6242, and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.

“Footage shows this blue Ford Fiesta leaving the sports complex and turning left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. We then know it travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where it was abandoned and set on fire.

“We have established that this first blue Ford Fiesta was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday 8 February and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 Motorway that night.

"It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 February - the night before the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 Motorway into Coalisland at around 10pm.

Pacemaker Press 23/02/23: Police and Forensics at the scene as an attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.

"The second vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta of a similar model, had registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in Glengormley towards the end of January. I believe this car travelled to Belfast around this date.

“It was then driven from Belfast at approximately 1pm on Wednesday 22 February – the day of the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh.

"It was found burnt out in the Ardboe Industrial Estate the following day, Thursday 23 February.

"If you know where either of these cars were kept prior to the shooting or you have any knowledge of their movements on the day of the shooting, please come forward - the number to call is 101."

John was shot by two gunmen around 8pm on Wednesday 22 February, as he packed up after coaching a youth football team.

Detective Chief Superintendent Corrigan added: “John was shot multiple times and, when he fell to the ground, the gunmen continued to fire at him.

"This cowardly attempt to take a life took place in the midst of terrified children and parents, and, disturbingly, in front of John’s young son.

"Any number of adults or children could easily have been seriously injured or killed.

“I am asking you to stop and imagine, for just one second, how you would feel if this happened to your loved one.

"And I’m asking you to search your conscience and come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

The Crimestoppers charity's increased reward of £150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attempted murder remains in place. The charity is completely independent from the police and can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1

