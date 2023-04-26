Election 2023: Here is every council candidate from every party standing in Northern Ireland on May 18
On May 18, Northern Ireland will go to the polls in an election that Sinn Fein is already billing as a possible repeat of 2022, when it became the biggest party in the Assembly.
This time voters will be electing councillors, not MLAs, but becoming “the largest party in local government for the first time here in the north”, as party president Mary Lou McDonald put it this week, would still be a significant coup for SF.
In all there are around 800 candidates, almost half of whom are destined to fail, because there are 462 seats in all.
As it stands now, the DUP are the biggest party on the Province’s councils, having won 122 seats in 2019 (and 24.1% of the first-preference vote).
Sinn Fein won 105 (and 23.2% of the first-preference vote) followed by 88 seats for the UUP (14.1%), 66 for the SDLP (12%), 53 for Alliance (11.5%) and 13 for the TUV (2.2%) with smaller parties like People Before Profit, the Greens and PUP picking up a smattering of seats too.
Here is the ‘who’ and ‘where’ of those vying for your vote this time round:
Antrim and Newtownabbey
Airport
Thomas Burns (SDLP), Terri Johnston (Green), Anne Marie Logue (SF), Matt Magill (DUP), Andrew McAuley (Alliance), Paul Michael (UUP), Maighread Ni Chonghaile (SF)
Antrim
Eleanor Bailey (Green), Paul Dunlop (DUP), Neil Kelly (Alliance), Roisin Lynch (SDLP), Karl McMeekin (DUP), Tommy Monaghan (Alliance), Jim Montgomery (UUP), Lucille O'Hagan (Sinn Fein), Richard Shields (TUV), John Smyth (DUP), Leah Smyth (UUP)
Ballyclare
Jeannie Archibald (DUP), Lewis Boyle (Alliance), Mel Lucas (TUV), Gerard Magee (SF), Helen Magill (DUP), Vera McWilliam (UUP), Norrie Ramsey (UUP), Robert Robinson (Green), Michael Stewart (Ind.)
Dunsilly
Jay Burbank (Alliance), Jonathan Campbell (TUV), Linda Clarke (DUP), Tom Cunningham (DUP), Henry John Cushinan (SF), Siobhan McErlean (Aontu), Annie O'Lone (SF), Ryan Wilson (SDLP), Stewart Wilson (UUP)
Glengormley
Alison Bennington (DUP), Paula Jane Bradley (DUP), Mark Spencer Cosgrove (UUP), Michael Goodman (SF), Rosie Kinnear (SF), Michael Maguire (Ind.), Noreen McClelland (SDLP), Julian McGrath (Alliance), Eamonn McLaughlin (SF), Anita Piatek (Alliance), Jason Reid (Cons), Lesley Veronica (Green)
Macedon
Rosemary Bell-McCracken (PUP), Norman Jonathan Boyd (TUV), Matthew Brady (DUP), Ellie Byrne (Green), Robert Thomas Foster (UUP), Ben Mallon (DUP), Taylor McGrann (SF), Victor Robinson (DUP), Stafford Ward (Ind), Billy Webb (Alliance)
Three Mile Water
Tom Campbell (Alliance), Mark Cooper (DUP), Stephen Cosgrove (UUP), Sam Flanagan (DUP), Julie Gilmour (Alliance), Brian Kerr (UUP), Dylan Loughlin (Green), Trevor Mawhinney (TUV), Emmanuel Mullen (SF), Stephen Edward Ross (DUP)
Ards and North Down Borough Council
Ards Peninsula
Robert Hugh Adair (DUP), Joe Boyle (SDLP), Nigel Edmund (DUP), Boyd Ireland (Ind), David Kerr (DUP), Lorna McAlpine (Alliance), Gillian McNaull (Green), Noel Sands (SF), Eddie Thompson (DUP), Tom Thompson (TUV), Pete Wray (UUP)
Bangor Central
Craig Blaney (UUP), Alistair Cathcart (DUP), Karen Douglas (Alliance), Stephen John Dunlop (Green), Alex Harbinson (Alliance), Wesley Graham Irvine (Ind), Rachel Deborah McCord (UUP), Chris McCracken (Alliance), Ray McKimm (Ind), Dean McSorley (DUP), Tim Mullen (Cons), Peter Wilson (TUV)
Bangor East and Donaghadee
Mark Ronald Brooks (UUP), David Alan Chambers (UUP), James Cochrane (DUP), CIara Henry (Green), Hannah Irwin (Alliance), Bill Keery (Ind), Paul Leeman (Cons), Janice MacArthur (DUP), Gillian McCollum (Alliance), Tom Smith (Ind)
Bangor West
Colin Breen (Cons), Christine Creighton (Alliance), Jennifer Gilmour (DUP), John Gordon (TUV), Stephen Hollywood (UUP), Peter James Martin (DUP), Tony McCann (SDLP), Barry McKee (Green), Alison McWhinney (Alliance), Susan Prentice (Ind.), Huw Stacey (Alliance)
Comber
Rachel Ashe (Alliance), Stephen James Cooper (TUV), Trevor Cummings (DUP), Libby Douglas (DUP), Patricia Morgan (Alliance), Sam Patterson (TUV), Cory Quinn (Green), John Sloan (Ind), Philip Smith (UUP)
Holywood and Clandeboye
Diane Adams (TUV), Helen Corbett (Alliance), Alan Graham (DUP), Carl McClean (DUP), Linzi McLaren (UUP), Martin Joseph McRandal (Alliance), David Rossiter (Alliance), Deirdre Vaughn (SDLP), Rachel Elizabeth Woods (Green)
Newtownards
Eddie Allen (TUV), Naomi Esther Hannah Armstrong (DUP), Ian Cox (Ind), Steven Gary Irvine (Ind), Colin George Dallas Kennedy (DUP), Ben King (Ind), Maurice Macartney (Green), Alan Joseph McDowell (Alliance), Stephen Harold McIlveen (DUP), Vicky Moore (Alliance), Richard Smart (UUP)
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
Armagh
Scott Armstrong (DUP), Daniel Connolly (Aontú), Fergal Donnelly (SF), Sarah Duffy (SF), Ashley Mallon (SF), Sam Nicholson (UUP), Thomas O'Hanlon (SDLP), John Óg O'Kane (SF), Gráinne O'Neill (SDLP), Hanagh Winter (All)
Banbridge
Glenn Barr (UUP), Ian Burns (UUP), Seamus Doyle (SDLP), Joy Ferguson (All), Paul Greenfield (DUP), Jill Jill MacAuley (UUP), Chris McCartan (SF), Brian Moorhead (TUV), Kevin Savage (SF), Ian Wilson (DUP)
Craigavon
Robbie Alexander (All), Jackie Coade (SDLP), Kate Evans (UUP), Jude Mallon (SF), Declan McAlinden (SDLP), Catherine Nelson (SF), Ian Patterson (DUP), Margaret Tinsley (DUP)
Cusher
Paul Berry (Not specified), Bróna Haughey (SF), Gordon Kennedy (UUP), EmmaJayne McKernan (SDLP), Ewan McNeill (UUP), Keith Ratcliffe (TUV), Mark Skillen (All), Philip Weir (DUP), Gareth Wilson (DUP)
Lagan River
Mark Baxter (DUP), Oisín Edwards (SDLP), Jessica Johnston (All), Vincent McAleenan (SF), Tim McClelland (DUP), Sammy Morrison (TUV), Sammy Ogle (UUP), Paul Rankin (DUP), Kyle Savage (UUP)
Lurgan
Peter Haire (DUP), Keith Haughian (SF), Peter Lavery (All), Liam Mackle (SF), Sorchá McGeown (SF), Louise McKinstry (UUP), Stephen Moutray (DUP), Mary O'Dowd (SF), Ciaran Toman (SDLP)
Portadown
Paul Duffy (SF), Julie Flaherty (UUP), Emma Hutchinson (Alliance), Claire McConville-Walker (SF), Zoe Claire McCullough (UUP), Lavelle McIlwrath (DUP), Eamon McNeill (SDLP), Kyle Moutray (DUP), Alan Mulholland (DUP), Robert Oliver (TUV)
Belfast City Council
Balmoral
Tara Brooks (All), Sarah Bunting (DUP), Lauren Kendall (Green), Joshua Lowry (UUP), Dónal Lyons (SDLP), Geraldine McAteer (SF), Sarah Mulgrew (SDLP), Micky Murray (All), Sean Napier (Sinn Féin), Gareth Spratt (DUP)
Black Mountain
Ciaran Beattie (SF), Ryan Brown (All), Arder Carson (SF), Matt Collins (PBP), Paul Doherty (SDLP), Micheal Donnelly (SF), Róis-Máire Donnelly (SF), Gerard Herdman (Aontú), Stevie Maginn (Green), Ursula Meighan (WP), Dan Murphy (IRSP), Áine McCabe (SF), Ronan McLaughlin (SF)
Botanic
Billy Dickson (TUV), Jeffrey Dudgeon (UUP), Emma-Jane Faulkner (SF), John Gormley (SF), Áine Groogan (Green), Tracy Kelly (DUP), Darren Leighton (DUP), Paddy Lynn (WP), Idris Maiga (Con), Emmet McDonough-Brown (All), Gary McKeown (SDLP), Neil Moore (Soc), Chris Ogle (All), Sipho Sibanda (PBP)
Castle
Brónach Anglin (SF), Fred Cobain (DUP), Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston (UUP), Barney Doherty (PBP), Lily Kerr (WP), Conor Maskey (SF), Dean McCullough (DUP), Sam Nelson (All), Mal O'Hara (Green), Carl Whyte (SDLP)
Collin
Michael Collins (PBP), Patrick Crossan (WP), Joe Duffy (SF), Matt Garrett (SF), Ash Jones (Green), Tony Mallon (Ind), Caoimhín McCann (SF), Luke McCann (Aontú), Gerard McDonald (SDLP), Julieann McNally (Ind), Eoin Millar (All), Clíodhna Nic Bhranair (SF), Séanna Walsh (SF)
Court
Tina Black (SF), Claire Canavan (SF), Sara Haller (Green), Ally Haydock (All), Billy Hutchinson (PUP), Michael Kelly (IRSP), Cailín McCaffery (PBP), Frank McCoubrey (DUP), Ron McDowell (TUV), Ian McLaughlin (DUP), Olcan McSparron (SDLP), Nicola Verner (DUP), Tony Walls (WP), Geoffrey Wilson (Ind)
Lisnasharragh
Nick Cropper (PBP), Séamus de Faoite (SDLP), Davy Douglas (DUP), Bradley Ferguson (DUP), Stephen Ferguson (TUV), Eric Hanvey (All), Stevie Jenkins (SF), Michael Long (All), Bill Manwaring (UUP), Anna McErlean (All), Brian Smith (Green)
Oldpark
Nichola Bradley (SF), Charlotte Carson (SDLP), Ange Cruz (Green), Jordan Doran (DUP), Fiona Ferguson (PBP), JJ Magee (SF), Ryan Murphy (SF), Fiona McCarthy (WP), Ann McClure (TUV), Paul McCusker (Ind), Tomás Ó Néill (SF), Chris Shannon (All), Gillian Simpson (DUP)
Ormiston
Christine Bower (All), Fiona Doran (PBP), Anthony Flynn (Green), John Hiddleston (TUV), Carole Howard (UUP), James Lawlor (DUP), Jenna Maghie (All), Caitríona Mallaghan (SF), Andrew McCormick (DUP), Loran McGuirk (SDLP), Ross McMullan (All), Jim Rodgers (UUP), Caitlin Sullivan (All)
Titanic
David Bell (All), Ruth Brooks (DUP), Sonia Copeland (UUP), Pádraig Donnelly (SF), George Dorrian (DUP), Sammy Douglas (DUP), Gillian Hamilton (Green), Fiona McAteer (All), Elly Odhiambo (SDLP), Anne Smyth (TUV)
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Ballymoney
Caitlin Bond (SDLP), Lee Kane (All), Jonathan McAuley (TUV), Tom McKeown (UUP), Cathal McLaughlin (Ind), Alan McLean (DUP), Ciarán McQuillan (SF), Leanne Peacock (SF), Mervyn Storey (DUP), Ivor Wallace (DUP), Darryl Wilson (UUP)
Bann
Ciarán Archibald (SF), Ryan Barkley (SDLP), Sean Bateson (SF), Gemma Brolly (Aontú), William Craig (TUV), Richard Holmes (UUP), Dawn Huggins (DUP), Joe Hutchinson (Alliance), Andrew Kerr (UUP), Michelle Knight-McQuillan (DUP), Jen McCahon (Green), Adrian McQuillan (Ind)
Benbradagh
Robert Carmichael (UUP), Michael Coyle (SDLP), Liam McElhinney (Aontú), Sean McGlinchey (SF), Kathleen McGurk (SF), Niall Murphy (Ind), Dermot Nicholl (SF), Edgar Scott (DUP), Christine Turner (All)
Causeway
David Alexander (Ind), Mark Coulson (Green), Mark Fielding (DUP), Sandra Hunter (UUP), Allister Kyle (TUV), John McAuley (DUP), Peter McCully (All), Sharon McKillop (DUP), Angela Mulholland (Ind), Paul Shevlin (SDLP), Richard Stewart (All), Emma Thompson (SF), Barry Torrens (UUP)
Coleraine
Philip Anderson (DUP), Niamh Archibald (SF), Yvonne Boyle (All), George Duddy (Ind), Helen Maher (SDLP), Amy Louise Merron (PBP), Tanya Stirling (DUP), Michael Sweeney (TUV), Adele Tomb (DUP), Russell Watton (PUP), John Wisener (UUP)
Limavady
John Boyle (Aontú), Steven Callaghan (DUP), Aaron Callan (DUP), Brenda Chivers (SF), Barry Crawford (UUP), Amy Mairs (All), James McCorkell (Ind), Ashleen Schenning (SDLP), Billy Stewart (Ind), Jordan Wallace (DUP)
The Glens
Wesley Craig (UUP), Bill Kennedy (DUP), Margaret Anne McKillop (SDLP), Oliver McMullan (SF), Cara McShane (SF), Glenise Morgan (All), John Robbin (Aontú), Maighréad Watson (SF)
Derry City and Strabane District Council
Waterside
Chelsea Cooke (DUP), Caitlin Deeney (SF), Darren Guy (UUP), Christopher Jackson (SF), Philip McKinney (All), Niree McMorris (DUP), Janice Montgomery (UUP), Sean Mooney (SDLP), Davina Pulis (PBP), Martin Reilly (SDLP)
Ballyarnett
Colm Cavanagh (All), Damien Doherty (PBP), Emmet Doyle (Aontú), Sandra Duffy (SF), Rory Farrell (SDLP), Catherine McDaid (SDLP), John McGowan (SF), Patrick Murphy (SF), Brian Tierney (SDLP)
Derg
Caroline Devine (SF), Steven Edwards (SDLP), Leza Marie Houston (Aontú), Derek Hussey (UUP), Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Adam McGinley (PBP), Ruairí McHugh (SF), Anne Murray (All), Antaine Ó Fearghail (SF), Andy Patton (Ind)
Faughan
Hayley Canning (SDLP), Alex Duffy (SF), Rachael Ferguson (All), Sean Fleming (SF), Damian Gallagher (PBP), Ryan McCready (UUP), Julie Middleton (DUP), Declan Norris (SDLP), Graham Warke (Ind), Gary Wilkinson (DUP)
Foyleside
Lilian Seenoi Barr (SDLP), Shauna Cusack (SDLP), Shaun Harkin (PBP), Conor Heaney (SF), Seán Mac Cearáin (Aontú), Stephen McCallion (SDLP), Danny McCloskey (All), Grace Uí Niallais (SF)
Sperrin
Jason Barr (SDLP), Raymond Barr (Ind), Paul Boggs (SF), Mel Boyle (All), Allan Bresland (DUP), Maurice Devenney (DUP), Tommy Forbes (SDLP), Carol Gallagher (PBP), Paul Gallagher (Ind), Brian Harte (SF), Patsy Kelly (Ind), Fergal Leonard (SF), Darán Mac Meanman (Aontú) Glen Miller (UUP)
The Moor
John Boyle (SDLP), Darryl Christy (Aontú), Gary Donnelly (Ind), Michael Downey (All), Dermott Henderson (SDLP), Aisling Hutton (SF), Patricia Logue (SF), Emma McGinley (SF), Maeve O'Neill (PBP)
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council
Enniskillen
Paul Blake (SDLP), Dermot Browne (SF), Donald Crawford (TUV), Roy Crawford (UUP), Keith Elliott (DUP), Robert Irvine (UUP), Tommy Maguire (SF), Jill Mahon (DUP), Andrea McManus (SF), Donal O'Cofaigh (Cross-Community Labour Alternative), Eddie Roofe (All)
Erne East
Richard Bullick (All), Sheamus Greene (SF), Noeleen Hayes (SF), Eamon Keenan (Ind), Tina McDermott (Ind), Garbhan McPhillips (SDLP), Thomas O'Reilly (SF), Paul Robinson (DUP), Victor Warrington (UUP)
Erne North
Diana Armstrong (UUP), Eric Bullick (All), Debbie Coyle (SF), John Coyle (SDLP), Alex Elliott (TUV), John Feely (SF), David Mahon (DUP), John McClaughry (UUP), Paul Stevenson (DUP)
Erne West
Elaine Brough (SF), Aaron Elliott (DUP), Anthony Feely (SF), Adam Gannon (SDLP), Declan McArdle (SF), Gerard McCusker (All), Paul McGoldrick (Ind), Mark Ovens (UUP)
Mid Tyrone
Rosemary Barton (UUP), Matthew Beaumont (All), Roisin Devine Gallagher (SF), Anne Marie Fitzgerald (SF), Shirley Hawkes (DUP), Padraigin Kelly (SF), Emmet McAleer (Ind), Bernard McGrath (SDLP), Patrick Withers (SF)
Omagh
Matthew Bell (UUP), Josephine Deehan (Ind), Stephen Donnelly (All), Kathy Dunphy (Ind), Amy Ferguson (SP), Catherine Kelly (SF), Marty McColgan (SF), Barry McElduff (SF), Brenda Mellon (SDLP), Errol Thompson (DUP)
West Tyrone
Mark Buchanan (DUP), Glenn Campbell (SF), Ann-Marie Donnelly (SF), Joyce Donnelly (All), Mary Garrity (SDLP), Stephen McCann (SF), Colette McNulty (SF), Allan Rainey (UUP)
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Castlereagh East
Samantha Burns (DUP), David Drysdale (DUP), Andrew Girvin (TUV), Martin Gregg (All), John Laverty (DUP), Hazel Legge (UUP), Sharon Lowry (All), Sharon Skillen (DUP), Terry Winchcombe (Grn)
Castlereagh South
Daniel Bassett (SF), Ryan Carlin (SF), Nancy Eaton (All), John Gallen (SDLP), Michelle Guy (All), Jacinta Hamley (Grn), Michael Henderson (UUP), Brian Higginson (DUP), Simon Lee (SDLP), Martin Gerald McKeever (All), Andrew Miller (Ind), William Traynor (DUP)
Downshire East
James Baird (UUP), Kurtis Dickson (All), John Drake (SDLP), Stewart Ferris (TUV), Andrew Gowan (DUP), Uel Mackin (DUP), Aaron McIntyre (All), Alex Swan (UUP)
Downshire West
Allan Ewart (DUP), Owen Gawith (All), William Leathem (DUP), Alan Martin (UUP), Liz McCord (UUP), Caleb McCready (DUP), Siobhan Murphy (SF), Luke Robinson (Grn), Gretta Thompson (All)
Killultagh
Thomas Beckett (DUP), Stuart Brown (Ind), Claire Kemp (All), Gary McCleave (SF), Ross McLernon (UUP), Jack Patton (SDLP), James Tinsley (DUP), Laura Turner (UUP)
Lisburn North
Paul Burke (SF), Scott Carson (DUP), Pat Catney (SDLP), Jonathan Craig (DUP), Linsey Gibson (UUP), Gary Hynds (Ind), Stephen Martin (All), Nicola Parker (All), Nicholas Trimble (UUP)
Lisburn South
Andrew Ewing (DUP), Aisling Flynn (SF), Dee French (SDLP), Alan Givan (DUP), Amanda Grehan (All), Peter Kennedy (All), Stewart McEvoy (TUV), Tim Mitchell (UUP), Jenny Palmer (UUP), Paul Porter (DUP)
Mid And East Antrim Borough Council
Ballymena
Matthew Armstrong (TUV), Colin Crawford (UUP), Reuben Glover (DUP), John Hyland (Alliance), Bréanainn Lyness (SF), Lawrie Philpott (DUP), Rodney Quigley (Ind), Eugene Reid (SDLP), Andrew Wright (DUP)
Bannside
Ian Friary (SF), Timothy Gaston (TUV), Jack Gibson (Alliance), Thomas John Gordon (DUP), Anna Henry (TUV), Tyler Marcus Anthony Hoey (DUP), Stewart McDonald (TUV), Jackson Bolton Minford (UUP), Morgan Murphy (SDLP)
Braid
Beth Adger (DUP), Alan Barr (UUP), Chelsea Harwood (Alliance), Christopher Jamieson (TUV), William McCaughey (DUP), Julie Philpott (DUP), Archie Rae (SF), Keith James Turner (UUP), Matthew Warwick (TUV)
Carrick Castle
Billy Ashe (DUP), Cheryl Brownlee (DUP), Bethany Ferris (UUP), Lauren Gray (Alliance), Frances Margaret Henderson (TUV), Jenny Hutchinson (Green), Jim McCaw (PUP), John McDermott (DUP), Robin Stewart (UUP)
Coast Road
Eddie Alcorn (Green), Andrew Clarke (DUP), James McKeown (SF), Maureen Morrow (UUP), Gerardine Marie Mulvenna (Alliance), Angela Smyth (DUP), Niamh Spurle (Alliance), Wes Stevenson (TUV), Olivia Swan (UUP)
Knockagh
Marc Neill Collins (DUP), Bobby Hadden (Ind), Peter Johnston (DUP), Gary William McCabe (UUP), Aaron Skinner (Alliance), James Strange (TUV), Noel Williams (Alliance), Andrew Wilson (UUP)
Larne Lough
Roy Beggs (UUP), James Carson (UUP), Ronnie Donnell (TUV), Maeve Donnelly (Alliance), Robert Logan (Alliance), Gregg McKeen (DUP), Philip George Randle (Green), Paul Reid (DUP)
Mid Ulster District Council
Carntogher
James Alastair Artt (TUV), Kyle Black (DUP), Córa Corry (SF), Martin Gerard Kearney (SDLP), Paddy Kelly (SF), Noreen McEldowney (Aontú), Brian McGuigan (SF), Sean McPeake (SF)
Clogher Valley
Frances Ann Burton (DUP), Gael Gildernew (SF), Meta Graham (UUP), Sharon Margaret McAleer (SDLP), Eugene McConnell (SF), Kevin McElvogue (Ind), Seán McGuigan (SF), Mark Robinson (DUP)
Cookstown
Gavin Bell (SF), Wilbert Buchanan (DUP), Eva Cahoon (DUP), Mark Glasgow (UUP), Timmy Hagan (TUV), Chris Hillcox (Alliance), Cathal Mallaghan (SF), Kerri Martin (SDLP), John Fitzgerald McNamee (SF), Louise Taylor (Ind), Trevor James Wilson (UUP)
Dungannon
James Burton (DUP), Gerry Cullen (Cross-Community Labour Alternative), Clement Cuthbertson (DUP), Claire Hackett (All), Ian Irwin (UUP), Karol McQuade (SDLP), Dominic Molloy (SF), Barry Monteith (Ind), Denise Mullen (Aontú), Kinley Tener (TUV), Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin), Marian Vincent (Ind)
Magherafelt
Ian Brown (UUP), Wesley Brown (DUP), Sean Clarke (SF), Padraic David Farrell (All), Raymond Love (TUV), Christine Josephine McFlynn (SDLP), Paul McLean (DUP), Darren Oliver Totten (SF)
Moyola
Anne Forde (DUP), Sheila Maria Fullerton (Aontú), Jolene Groogan (SF), Denise Johnston (SDLP), Derek Irwin McKinney (UUP), Donal McPeake (SF), Ian Milne (SF), Glenn Moore (TUV), Caleb Ross (All)
Torrent
Jonathan Buchanan (DUP), Eimear Carney (SF), Robert Colvin (UUP), Simon Fredrick Graham (All), Paul Kelly (SF), Dan Kerr (Ind), Niall McAleer (SF), Nuala McLernon (SF), Malachy Quinn (SDLP), Teresa Quinn (Ind)
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council
Crotlieve
Jim Boylan (Ind), Mark Gibbons (Ind), Finbarr Lambe (Ind), Kate Murphy (SF), Selina Murphy (SF), Declan McAteer (SDLP), Ricky McGaffin (UUP), Karen McKevitt (SDLP), Daniel Neary (All), Gerry O’Hare (SF), Hugh O’Reilly (Grn), Keith Parke (DUP), Mickey Ruane (SF), Anne Sheridan (SDLP), Jarlath Tinnelly (Ind)
Downpatrick
Alexander Burgess (UUP), Philip Campbell (SF), Cadogan Enright (All), Conor Galbraith (SDLP), Oonagh Hanlon (SF), Sharon Harvey (DUP), Aurla King (SDLP), Éamonn Mac Con Midhe (Ind), Louise Rooney (SF), Gareth Sharvin (SDLP), Declan Walsh (Grn)
Newry
Doire Finn (SDLP), Nicola Grant (WP), Valerie Harte (SF), Geraldine Kearns (SF), Cathal King (SF), Mariya Krupska (Ind), Sharon Loughran (Aontú), Aidan Mathers (SF), Andrew McCracken (UUP), Michael Savage (SDLP), Helena Young (All)
Rowallane
Terry Andrews (SDLP), Callum Bowsie (DUP), Robert Burgess (UUP), Rachel Gracey (UUP), Jonny Jackson (DUP), Tierna Kelly (All), Dermot Kennedy (SF), David Lee-Surginor (All), Ali McColl (Grn)
Slieve Croob
Jim Brennan (SF), Hugh Gallagher (SDLP), Roisin Howell (SF), Alan Lewis (DUP), Walter Lyons (UUP), Rosemary McGlone (Aontú), Andrew McMurray (All), Siobhán O’Hare (SF), Seana Pitt (Grn), Will Polland (SDLP)
Slieve Gullion
Pete Byrne (SDLP), Killian Feehan (SDLP), Aoife Finnegan (SF), Caolan Gregory (All), Linda Henry (DUP), Mickey Larkin (SF), Oonagh Magennis (SF), Declan Murphy (SF), Molly Ní Mhánais (Grn), Barra Ó Muirí (SF), Aine Quinn (SF), Liam Reichenberg (Aontú), David Samuel Taylor (UUP)
The Mournes
Willie Clarke (SF), Laura Devlin (SDLP), Lloyd Douglas (UUP), Glyn Hanna (DUP), Leeanne McEvoy (SF), Harold McKee (TUV), Sean O Baoill (Grn), Dominic Vincent O’Reilly (SDLP), Henry Reilly (DUP), Michael Rice (SF), Jill Truesdale (All)