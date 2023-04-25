Ian Paisley was speaking as Mr Biden, aged 80, revealed that he wants to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for next year’s presidential election, with Kamala Harris as his running-mate.

Mr Paisley said Mr Biden appears “frail” and questioned the wisdom of his advisors in allowing him a second run.

He also said it shows his visit to the island of Ireland was a “cynical” move to shore up Irish-American voter support.

Biden's re-election promo banner on Twitter

“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Mr Biden said in a video announcing his second run.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”

Preserving access to abortion looks set to be one of his key themes in his presidential campaign, after the US Supreme Court said last year that, effectively, there is no nationwide right to abortion, and instead it is a matter for each state to decide upon.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” said Mr Biden in his video.

"There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred. ”

Mr Biden painted the Republican Party as extremists trying to roll back access to abortion, cut welfare, limit voting rights, and ban books they disagree with (a reference to recent curbs in some states on books promoting transgenderism to children).

“Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away,” said Mr Biden.

“This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

It comes after a trip to Ireland, which did nothing to dispel rumours of his faltering abilities (see below).

‘IS A SECOND RUN IN BIDEN OR AMERICA’S INTERESTS?’

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has previously spoken warmly of Donald Trump – who may be Mr Biden’s main challenger.

He told the News Letter today: “This is a matter entirely for the American people and we'll work with any American administration.

"But I do think it was quite interesting Mr Biden's visit to Ireland was timed very closely with his decision then to announce that he's running.

"Obviously, the Irish-American lobby is what he was really interested in with his visit, and I think it makes it look quite cynical.

"His age isn't the thing that worries me. His capacity would be something that I'd be worried about.

"I know people who are much older than Mr Biden and are very, very wise and excellent and professional individuals.

"[But] imagine the White House having to make a correction about a comment on the black-and-tans while the President was in Ireland. It was quite incredible.

"He has made a number of let's just say mispronunciations and comments that are irreconcilable with the English language.

"He's a rather frail individual and people around him should be asking is it in his best interest, let along the country's, to put himself through what is going to be a very gruelling period of time.”

Meanwhile TUV leader Jim Allister said simply: “My sympathies are with the great people of the US.”

‘LET US LICK THE WORLD’

Mr Biden’s Ireland visit began with a speech in Belfast on April 12 where he sounded at times barely audible, even to media stood directly in front of the podium, before suddenly leaping in volume halfway through his address.

He then visited the republic on April 13 and 14; despite his support for abortion and transgender ideology – both opposed by the Catholic Church – he made a point of visiting Catholic sites, giving an address in a Catholic cathedral and visiting the Catholic shrine of Knock.

In remarks in Dublin he spoke of someone he knew who was a great rugby player, and who “beat the hell out of the black-and-tans”.

He had meant “All Blacks” – the nickname of the New Zealand rugby team, as opposed to the anti-Irish independence militia of the 1920s.

In remarks at a banquet in Dublin Castle, he told this rambling anecdote: “Our mother used to say, ‘Joey, remember: No one in the world is better than you, but everyone is your equal. Everyone is your equal.’…

"And so, one of the things that – she’d look at me and say, ‘Joey, remember. Remember who you are.’ Like, ‘You’re a Biden.’ Like, you know, what the hell is a Biden? You know what I mean? I’m like – like I’m a – you know, anyway.”

He ended his address by inviting Ireland to “lick the world”.

The White House transcript of his remarks reads: “So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go – let’s go la- – lick the world. Let’s get it done. Thank you. (Applause.)”

