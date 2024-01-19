Device in Coalisland is a viable bomb say police after homes evacuated in east Tyrone town

The PSNI has said that a suspicious object in Coalisland was a real bomb.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The security alert focussed on the Gortgonis Road area of Coalisland, towards the south-east of the town.

It had begun in the morning.

Now the PSNI has said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located at a property in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI officers at the scene of a suspicious object on the Gortgonis Road in Coalisland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended and a number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“A number of roads, which were closed during the alert have now reopened and residents have now returned to their homes. We would thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers made the area safe.

“This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 318 19/01/24.