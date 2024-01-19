Device in Coalisland is a viable bomb say police after homes evacuated in east Tyrone town
The security alert focussed on the Gortgonis Road area of Coalisland, towards the south-east of the town.
It had begun in the morning.
Now the PSNI has said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located at a property in the area.
"Officers attended and a number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation.
"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination.
“A number of roads, which were closed during the alert have now reopened and residents have now returned to their homes. We would thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers made the area safe.
“This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.
“Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 318 19/01/24.
“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”