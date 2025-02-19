Disgust voiced after home of murdered teacher 'broken into and property destroyed'

Disgust has been voiced by an Antrim Councillor after the home of murdered teacher Robert Flowerday was ‘broken into and property destroyed’.

In a post on social media, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Sinn Fein Councillor Anne-Marie Logue says: “It’s beyond word’s to describe what has happened to the late Mr Flowerday’s house on the Mill Road in Crumlin.

"His house has been broken into and property destroyed.

"Windows smashed and destruction of what ever memories were left of Robert, maths books and property burnt".

She added that a “group of youths were seen at the property when the fire took place” adding that “one was wearing a secondary school uniform and the school has been contacted”.

“Police have been notified of this criminal activity and damage. Can I ask the public to report any information to the police. Those responsible need to be brought before the courts .

"Until this property is properly secured .can the public please be vigilant and report any trespassing or destruction to 101,” she added.

Books lying outside vacant house after it was burgled

When asked about the report of vandalism in Crumlin, A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of anti-social behaviour at vacant premises on Mill Road in Crumlin on Monday 17th February. “It was reported that a number of youths had gained access to the property causing damage to a window and various items inside.

"Police enquiries are ongoing into the matter and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1312 17/02/25.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

In January 2018 mourners at the funeral of Robert Flowerday heard that he was an 'incredible man' who stood out as being 'passionate about doing good'.

Robert Flowerday

The service of thanksgiving for the 64-year-old retired school teacher took place in Crumlin Presbyterian Church.

He was found dead at his home in Mill Road, Crumlin on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Andrew Master, lead pastor at Lagan Valley Vineyard Church, told mourners: “The events of the past week have left us shocked and devastated and yet in a very strange way I have been reflecting on how fortunate I am to have known such an incredible man like Robert.

“Robert was quirky, he was different and he was very much his own man. He wasn’t a huge fan of large groups, he much preferred an intimate conversation.