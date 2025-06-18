Door smashed by three masked robbers in the Barnfield Manor area of Lisburn
In a statement Detective Inspector McCartan said: “It was reported that at 9:45pm, a man had gained entry to a residential property.
"Upon encountering the occupant, the man fled the scene along with three other suspects in a dark coloured hatchback vehicle.
"It was then observed that a door had been smashed in order for entry to be gained.
"The suspects are described as slim build, with three wearing black hooded tops and dark bottoms and one wearing a light blue hooded top.
“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1843 of 17/06/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org