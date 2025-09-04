Downpatrick priest remains in hospital one month after being attacked as he prepared for Mass
Downpatrick priest Canon John Murray was attacked at St Patrick's Church on August 10 as he prepared to celebrate Mass.
In a statement issued by the Downpatrick Family of Parishes, the Murray family said: ‘We are pleased to say that Fr John continues to make good progress, although he still requires in-patient treatment of an indefinite duration.
‘He is now back in Downpatrick having been recently transferred from the RVH to the Downe Hospital.
‘As before visits are restricted to immediate family and clergy’.
The online message adds: ‘As always both Fr John and ourselves wish to express our appreciation for all the prayers and messages of goodwill. and our gratitude to all the medical staff for their care’.
Meanwhile, a man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of Fr Murray in Downpatrick.