Johnny Murray funeral: Tragic father-of-two was 'the most amazing daddy' and 'the love of my life, my best friend, my teammate in the tough job of parenthood'

Mourners today at the funeral for tragic father-of-two Johnny Murray, who died after taking ill near the popular Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk in Co Fermanagh, heard how he was ‘an amazing father’.

Mr Murray, who was in his 30s, died suddenly on Sunday (August 31).

He leaves behind his wife Clare and two young children, Dara and Una.

Johnny Murray

His Requiem Mass took place in St Tierney’s Church, Roslea at noon today.

Addressing the congregation, Father Eamon Graham, said: ‘I think, as Christians, we believe, that life is not the end.

‘We believe that love doesn't end, and certainly the love that Johnny gave in such abundance will not end and will continue through his family and through his children’.

The cleric, a family friend, in his homily read a reflection from Johnny wife Clare and his sister Michelle.

Father Eamon Graham

‘Clare’s reflection on her husband, Johnny, says he was the most amazing daddy,’ said the cleric.

‘I never once had asked him to spend time with us. He would love to be up and about making memories,’ he added.

‘We were in Leitrim last weekend for a first trip in a new caravan.

‘Johnny took Dara fishing for the first time and took them out for a bike rides along the Shannon.’

Johnny Murray

Father Graham added that the loving father would also take his daughter Una ‘to her favourite place, the cafe, just for him and her’.

‘He was there for every moment of the short time we had with them,’ added the cleric.

‘He reduced his work week to four days in the summer, and decided to keep it going for the years when the kids were so little to soak up the time before, as he would always say, they won't want to know us,’ he added.

‘We really had the most perfect family life that many would dream of.

‘Johnny was the love of my life, my best friend, my teammate in the tough job of parenthood’.

Also referring to more comical interludes in is life, his widow remembered when ‘Johnny met someone he hadn't seen for years, he would talk to them like he'd been seeing them every day, and then asked me, as he walked away, can you mind that man's name’.

Also in the sermon, reading his sister Michelle’s memories, Father Graham said: ‘He had a phrase he loved to use sure ‘what could go wrong’, but that was Johnny, fearless, mischievous and always out to make an adventure of the journey’.

‘Growing up on the farm, Johnny learned the value of hard work early. He was never afraid to roll up his sleeves, and he carried that work ethic with him for his whole life.

‘But alongside that hard work was laughter, generosity and a big heart that touched everyone he knew’.

Hundreds of messages of sympathy have been been sent online.

A post on St Colmcilles GAA Cardiff said: ‘We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of Johnny Murray, a much-loved member of St Colmcilles GAA during his time in Cardiff.

‘Johnny was a gentleman whose warmth, humour, and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

‘On and off the pitch, he brought energy, kindness, and a smile that lifted the spirits of all around him.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny’s wife Clare, his children Dara and Una, and his extended family during this incredibly difficult time.

‘Johnny’s friendship meant so much to so many, and he will be remembered with great affection by all in our club community’.

A post from Roslea Shamrocks says: ‘The Committee, players and members of Roslea Shamrocks are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Johnny Murray.

‘Johnny competed at underage, Junior and Senior level, a tenacious corner back who proudly played alongside his closest friends.

‘In 2012 he set off on his travels to Australia, later spending some time in Cardiff where he lined out with St. Colmcille’s.

‘In more recent years he made his home in Lisnaskea, remaining a loyal supporter and friend of the club’.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny’s entire family circle and friends at this difficult time,’ they added.

Other messages of sympathy posted online include: