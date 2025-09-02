Sympathy continues to pour in for tragic Johnny Murray 'a gentleman whose warmth, humour, and generosity left a lasting impression' after sudden death

Messages of sympathy continue to pour in for tragic father-of-two Johnny Murray who died after taking ill on Sunday morning near the popular Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk.

He leaves behind his wife Clare and two young children, Dara and Una.

Earlier this year he and a group of his friends raised over £6,800 for MacMillan Cancer Support after taking part in a huge charity cycle.

Johnny Murray

A funeral notice in Connolly Funeral Directors confirms that his funeral will take place on Thursday morning at noon in St Tierney’s Church, Roslea with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His death notice adds he is ‘sadly missed by his beloved wife Clare and his cherished children Dara and Una, his father Michael, sister Michelle (Martin McClave), brother Martin (Anthony Murray)’.

He was also ‘a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews’, ‘a treasured son-in-law of Jim and Marie Martin and a loved brother-in-law of Kieran Martin (Orla) and Laura (Daniel Mohan)’.

The funeral notice adds that Johnny’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

Johnny Murray

Hundreds of messages of sympathy has been sent online.

A spokesman from the Garda Press Office said: ‘Gardaí assisted emergency services at a medical incident involving a man at Commas, Swanlibar, Co Cavan at approximately 9:45am on Sunday 31st August 2025.

‘The man, aged in his 30s, became ill and subsequently passed away.

‘His body was removed to Cavan mortuary for a post mortem examination to be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

‘The local Coroner has been informed’.

And in a post St Colmcilles GAA Cardiff said: ‘We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of Johnny Murray, a much-loved member of St Colmcilles GAA during his time in Cardiff.

‘Johnny was a gentleman whose warmth, humour, and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

‘On and off the pitch, he brought energy, kindness, and a smile that lifted the spirits of all around him.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny’s wife Clare, his children Dara and Una, and his extended family during this incredibly difficult time.

‘Johnny’s friendship meant so much to so many, and he will be remembered with great affection by all in our club community’.

A post from Roslea Shamrocks says: ‘The Committee, players and members of Roslea Shamrocks are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Johnny Murray.

‘Johnny competed at underage, Junior and Senior level, a tenacious corner back who proudly played alongside his closest friends.

‘In 2012 he set off on his travels to Australia, later spending some time in Cardiff where he lined out with St. Colmcille’s.

‘In more recent years he made his home in Lisnaskea, remaining a loyal supporter and friend of the club’.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny’s entire family circle and friends at this difficult time,’ they added.

