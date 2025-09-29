A body has been found in the River Lagan in Dromore, Co Down, according to a local councillor.

At this stage the police have only said they are currently at the scene of an incident in the Banbridge Road area of Dromore.

Local DUP councillor Paul Rankin said he was receiving "very concerning news this morning that sadly a body has been found in the river at Dromore".

He said the PSNI and Fire Service were at the scene this morning directing traffic near the junctions beside Dromore Cathedral.

PSNI officers at the scene of the incident, pictured in the grounds of Dromore Cathedral this morning.

"I was on site this morning speaking with a police Constable, but they could not provide me with any further information," he said.

"I will be keeping in touch with the Police throughout today. Thoughts are very much with those directly impacted by this incident."

There was a heavy police presence in the town, with at least four PSNI vehicles in the area.

One pair of officers was seen patrolling the streets talking to members of the public.

Four officers were also seen walking through the graveyard of Dromore Cathedral, which is adjacent to the River Lagan.