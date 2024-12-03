Drugs charity issues warning as two bailed after substance offence arrests in Belfast nightclub death case

Chloe Ferris was pronounced dead at the scene of an emergency in a Belfast nightclub.

A drugs charity has warned that even casual use is dangerous, as police bailed two men on substance offences in the investigation into a young woman’s death in a Belfast city centre nightclub.

Chloe Ferris, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Lux on Dunbar Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, after emergency services were called.

Another young woman was hospitalised as a result of the same incident, though it’s understood she has since been discharged.

On Tuesday afternoon, the PSNI announced they’d arrested two men suspected of drugs offences.

The funeral of Chloe Ferris takes place on Thursday.

In a statement that did not mention Ms Ferris by name, the force said: “Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a nightclub in Belfast city centre during the early hours of December 1 have made two arrests as part of their inquiries.

“The men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.”

It’s understood that a post-mortem has been carried out as part of the police investigation, and inquiries are continuing to determine the cause of Ms Ferris’s death.

The News Letter asked the PSNI if they knew why she and another woman had become ill, and whether a public warning about a potential “bad batch” of drugs on the streets is necessary.

A spokeswoman felt such a warning would be premature as the investigation is still at an early stage, reinforcing that the police are still looking into the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, provincewide drugs charity ASCERT emphasised that even casual use of illegal substances can be dangerous.

And pills and powders on sale in Northern Ireland right now often contain different drugs than dealers claim, stated the group, while many are in fact a mixture of substances that will have unpredictable and potentially harmful effects on users.

Gary McMichael, ASCERT’s chief executive, said: “For a lot of people recreational drugs are just part of the nightclub or party scene, and they may take some drugs as well as drinking when they are on a night out.

“It’s not unusual that people think only habitual drug use is dangerous – but the reality today is that no one can be sure that what they are taking is actually what they think it is, or what effect it will have on them.

“We are seeing that pills or powders commonly contain different drugs than claimed or multiple substances that together will deliver unexpected effects and be more potent than a person thinks.

“Synthetic opioids and street benzodiazepines are very powerful and can have a high risk of overdose. Taking drugs along with alcohol is also more risky.”

Mr McMichael said that anyone who does choose to use drugs needs to follow the maxim “start low and go slow” – meaning to only take one substance in small doses and wait to see the effect before taking any more.

Users should also make sure there is someone with them who can get help if needed, he added.

The funeral of Ms Ferris is due to take place on Thursday in St Paul’s Church in west Belfast at 1pm, followed by her burial in Milltown Cemetery.