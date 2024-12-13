Drugs seized at airport in operation targeting crime gangs

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 13th Dec 2024, 08:28 BST

Police have seized drugs worth approximately £645,000 over four weeks at Belfast International Airport in an operation targeting organised crime groups.

Detectives said some of the seizures were destined for Northern Ireland while others were destined for the Republic of Ireland .

PSNI officers, along with partners in the Organised Crime Task Force , have been conducting the proactive operation at the airport.

As well as the seizures, four people have been charged with drug importation and supply offences.

Drugs worth approximately £645,000 that were seized by police at Belfast International Airport over the course of four weeks as part of an operation against organised crime groups

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Increasingly, we see criminal groups vary the methods they use in an attempt to bring drugs into this country.

"Accordingly, we are constantly changing our tactics to deal with this threat and to keep our streets safe.

"My message to those responsible is: if you try to bring drugs in by whatever means, we will be waiting to take them from you."

The spokesperson continued: "Some of the seizures were destined for Northern Ireland , while some, we believe, were destined for the Republic of Ireland market.

"Throughout the process, there will be exploitation of individuals, whether in the production, supply or consumption of drugs.

"People should be aware there is no such thing as harmless drugs. Someone, somewhere in the process, is likely to have suffered.

"We, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to actively target those responsible.

"We also, however, rely upon information from the public. With your help, we can focus our efforts on identifying those who make their living by bringing drugs into and onto our streets and neighbourhoods."

