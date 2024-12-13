Drugs seized at airport in operation targeting crime gangs

Police have seized drugs worth approximately £645,000 over four weeks at Belfast International Airport in an operation targeting organised crime groups.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives said some of the seizures were destined for Northern Ireland while others were destined for the Republic of Ireland .

PSNI officers, along with partners in the Organised Crime Task Force , have been conducting the proactive operation at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the seizures, four people have been charged with drug importation and supply offences.

Drugs worth approximately £645,000 that were seized by police at Belfast International Airport over the course of four weeks as part of an operation against organised crime groups

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Increasingly, we see criminal groups vary the methods they use in an attempt to bring drugs into this country.

"Accordingly, we are constantly changing our tactics to deal with this threat and to keep our streets safe.

"My message to those responsible is: if you try to bring drugs in by whatever means, we will be waiting to take them from you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: "Some of the seizures were destined for Northern Ireland , while some, we believe, were destined for the Republic of Ireland market.

"Throughout the process, there will be exploitation of individuals, whether in the production, supply or consumption of drugs.

"People should be aware there is no such thing as harmless drugs. Someone, somewhere in the process, is likely to have suffered.

"We, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to actively target those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad