Drugs worth £630k seized in police raids: Class A and class B substances scooped in Co Londonderry countryside
Two men were arrested in the separate Co Londonderry raids, said the police; one has been bailed while the other continues to be quizzed.
The PSNI stated a home on Crocknamohil Road, in the countryside near Draperstown, was searched and “a quantity of class A controlled drugs and drugs paraphernalia” nabbed.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug related offences and he has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries,” said Detective Sergeant Martin.
The other raid took place in Draperstown Road, Tobermore, around four miles away from the location of the first.
Said DS Martin: “A quantity of class A and Class B controlled drugs was seized, along with a number of high values watches and quantities of cash. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug related offences, he remains in custody at this time.
“Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of these excellent proactive police operations, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.
“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”