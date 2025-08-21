Drugs worth £630k seized in police raids: Class A and class B substances scooped in Co Londonderry countryside

The PSNI raided two properties in the Co Londonderry countryside.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have seized Class A and Class B controlled drugs with a combined estimated street value of £630,000 insearches in the Draperstown and Tobermore areas today (21st).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested in the separate Co Londonderry raids, said the police; one has been bailed while the other continues to be quizzed.

The PSNI stated a home on Crocknamohil Road, in the countryside near Draperstown, was searched and “a quantity of class A controlled drugs and drugs paraphernalia” nabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug related offences and he has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries,” said Detective Sergeant Martin.

The other raid took place in Draperstown Road, Tobermore, around four miles away from the location of the first.

Said DS Martin: “A quantity of class A and Class B controlled drugs was seized, along with a number of high values watches and quantities of cash. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug related offences, he remains in custody at this time.

“Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of these excellent proactive police operations, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad