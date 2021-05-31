Drunk driver four times over legal limit was ‘barely able to sit upright let alone drive a car’
Police have revealed they arrested a man last night on the Lisburn Road in south Belfast who was FOUR times the legal limit.
Details of the incident have been revealed in a post on Police South Belfast Facebook page.
The post says: “Yesterday evening (May 30) local policing team officers stopped a vehicle in the Lisburn Road area.
“The driver was barely able to sit upright in his seat, let alone drive his car.
“He provided a positive breath sample, FOUR times the legal limit!
“Thankfully he hadn’t made it far from home before we put a stop to his driving, however, it’s sheer luck that nobody was injured or worse as a result of these reckless actions.
“This morning, the driver will wake up in a cell and be charged to court, where ultimately, he will have to explain himself to a judge.
“#WeCareWeListenWeAct”