Drunk driver four times over legal limit was ‘barely able to sit upright let alone drive a car’

Police have revealed they arrested a man last night on the Lisburn Road in south Belfast who was FOUR times the legal limit.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 31st May 2021, 5:52 pm

Details of the incident have been revealed in a post on Police South Belfast Facebook page.

The post says: “Yesterday evening (May 30) local policing team officers stopped a vehicle in the Lisburn Road area.

“The driver was barely able to sit upright in his seat, let alone drive his car.

“He provided a positive breath sample, FOUR times the legal limit!

“Thankfully he hadn’t made it far from home before we put a stop to his driving, however, it’s sheer luck that nobody was injured or worse as a result of these reckless actions.

“This morning, the driver will wake up in a cell and be charged to court, where ultimately, he will have to explain himself to a judge.

