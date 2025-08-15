Dungannon: 27-year-old man arrested by police following altercation in the town
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and affray.
He remains in custody at this time.
It comes after it was reported at around 4:45pm that a number of men, two of whom were believed to have weapons, were fighting.
Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside Armed Response colleagues.
On arrival, nothing was ongoing; however officers commenced enquiries in the surrounding area.
In a statement yesterday, Chief Inspector Brown said: "At this time, there have been no reports of any serious injuries, but our investigation continues.
"I want to reassure the local community that we are aware of their concern around this incident. We are committed to supporting the needs of every resident of our diverse town and will robustly review and deal with any offences reported to us.
"Additional officers will be on patrol in the town centre over the weekend in order to ensure that the law is upheld.
"We are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or who may have information including dashcam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1190 14/08/25."