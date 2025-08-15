Dungannon: 27-year-old man arrested by police following altercation in the town

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2025, 19:33 BST
Police in Dungannon have made an arrest following an altercation yesterday in the Irish Street area of the townplaceholder image
Police in Dungannon have made an arrest following an altercation yesterday in the Irish Street area of the town
Police in Dungannon have made an arrest following an altercation yesterday in the Irish Street area of the town.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and affray.

Most Popular

He remains in custody at this time.

It comes after it was reported at around 4:45pm that a number of men, two of whom were believed to have weapons, were fighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside Armed Response colleagues.

On arrival, nothing was ongoing; however officers commenced enquiries in the surrounding area.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Inspector Brown said: "At this time, there have been no reports of any serious injuries, but our investigation continues.

"I want to reassure the local community that we are aware of their concern around this incident. We are committed to supporting the needs of every resident of our diverse town and will robustly review and deal with any offences reported to us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Additional officers will be on patrol in the town centre over the weekend in order to ensure that the law is upheld.

"We are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or who may have information including dashcam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1190 14/08/25."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice